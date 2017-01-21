Picasso prints at Barnsley's Cooper Gallery

Image copyright Gareth Jones Image caption Pablo Picasso visited South Yorkshire in 1950 for an international peace conference

An exhibition of original prints by world-renowned artist Pablo Picasso are to go on show at a museum in Barnsley.

The 17 linocut prints are on display from Saturday at a free exhibition at the town's Cooper Gallery.

The valuable prints are out on loan from the British Museum for the first time.

To mark the display, Barnsley-born Ian Macmillan has written a poem about a previous visit by the artist to South Yorkshire.

Mr Macmillan was inspired by Picasso's visit to Sheffield in 1950 for an international peace conference.

The Spanish artist is acknowledged to be one of the most important artists of the 20th Century.

He experimented with a wide range of styles and themes in his long career, most notably inspiring Cubism.

Image copyright Gareth Jones Image caption The prints are on loan from the British Museum for the first time

Image copyright Gareth Jones Image caption Picasso experimented with a wide range of styles and themes in his long career, most notably inspiring Cubism

The artworks at the gallery include prints showing the development of key Picasso prints including Jacqueline Reading that depicts the artist's wife, Jacqueline Roque.

Mr Macmillan said: "It shows the dynamic cultural times we're living through round here and that the town is becoming even more of an artistic and creative hub."

The Picasso prints are on show until 29 April.