Police probe 'suspicious' death of girl in Dinnington

Image caption The body of the teenager was discovered on a pathway near Lordens Hill, Dinnington, Rotherham

Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a teenage girl whose body was discovered in South Yorkshire.

The girl, who has not been identified, was found by members of the public on a pathway near Lordens Hill, Dinnington, Rotherham, shortly before 11:00 GMT.

Police said the investigation was in its early stages but officers are "treating the death as suspicious".

Supt Sarah Poolman said inquiries were under way and appealed for witnesses.

Image caption Supt Sarah Poolman said the girl's death is being treated as "suspicious"

She said the death was being treated as suspicious due to "concerns about the state of the body and injuries".

"We are imploring anybody and urging anyone who knows anything about this event and anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the last 12 to 24 hours in that particular location, the alleyway off of Lordens Hill, report it to the police please."

Kevin Barron, the Labour MP for Rother Valley, said: "I am incredibly sad to hear about the discovery of a teenage girl's body in Dinnington this morning.

"I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this young girl."