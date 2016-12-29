Barnsley FC 'legend' Norman Rimmington dies aged 93

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Norman Rimmington was known as Mr Barnsley in the community

A former Barnsley FC goalkeeper and coach nicknamed "Mr Barnsley" has died, aged 93.

Norman Rimmington, known as "Rimmo", signed with Barnsley FC in 1945 and worked for the club in a series of roles after his retirement.

The club said it was "truly devastated" by his death and described him as a "true legend" who "embodied everything good about our town and our people".

Details of his funeral arrangements are yet to be released.

'Fearless'

In a statement, the club said: "Rimmo was a true club legend and a man who represented the club with the upmost pride and dedication throughout his life."

Born in Staincross, Mr Rimmington was a "fearless" goalkeeper who made 27 appearances for the club, before moving to Hartlepool United in 1947.

He returned to Barnsley in 1952 where he held numerous posts including assistant manager, groundsman and physio. More recently he was a kitman and also worked in the laundry room.

"Through his commitment and service to the club over the decades Norman became affectionately known to the fans as "Mr Barnsley" - a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to the club," Barnsley FC said.

"Norman will be deeply missed by everyone here at Barnsley Football Club and we would like to send our sincere condolences to his family at this sad time."

•Born: 29 Nov 1923, Staincross, near Barnsley

•Occupation: Pit fitter and mechanic

•1946-47: Barnsley FC (27 appearances)

•1947-52: Hartlepool Utd (127 appearances)

•1952-61: Barnsley A team coach

•1961-1972: Head coach and physio

•1972-1978: Groundsman and physio

•1978-1980: Assistant manager and physio

•1980-1985: Physio

•1985-present: Kitman and laundry