Sheffield Eagles Rugby League club to play at Wakefield

Image copyright Wakefield Trinity Image caption Sheffield Eagles will play at Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue Stadium

A Rugby league club said it has been forced to move almost 30 miles (48km) away from its home city.

Sheffield Eagles said it had failed to find a venue in the city for the 2017 season but had reached agreement to use Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue Stadium.

The Championship club has been without a permanent home since the 2013 demolition of the Don Valley Stadium.

Sheffield City Council said it was working with the club to secure its future in the city.

The move to Wakefield is subject to approval by the sport's governing body.

The club said season ticket prices would be reduced and it was investigating introducing some form of subsidised transport for fans.

Mark Aston, head coach, said the club had tried everything to stay in the city.

'Hour of need'

He said: "We have tried everywhere, every single football club and every ground we can think of.

"It is a crying shame, it is a slant on a great city that we cannot get the support in our hour of need."

The club had hoped to eventually move into the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe but Mr Aston said delays are damaging the club's ability to attract investors.

Sheffield City Council said the club had been told the pitch at the Olympic Park would be available for most of their 2017 games.

"However, the council has always been clear that spectator facilities around the pitch will have to be provided by a private investor," a spokesman added.

"We know that the Eagles continue to work on securing an investor which could potentially help them invest in the Olympic Park facilities."