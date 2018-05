A 21-year-old prisoner has been found hanged in his cell in South Yorkshire, the Prison Service has said.

Adam Wileman, who was on remand on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was found at Doncaster Prison on Monday night.

A Prison Service spokesman said Mr Wileman was found at about 20:15 BST and despite resuscitation attempts was pronounced dead at 21:00 BST.

The Prison Service and Probation Ombudsman are investigating.