Adwick train girl still critical in hospital

A three-year-old girl who was hit by a train which killed her father remains critically ill in hospital five days after the incident.

Richard Straw, 28, from Bentley, near Doncaster, died after being hit by a train travelling at up to 100mph at Adwick near Doncaster last Monday.

His daughter was flown to Sheffield Children's Hospital where she was "critical but stable" on Saturday.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Investigators are trying to find out how and why Mr Straw and his daughter got on to the tracks on a stretch of line between Adwick and Bentley stations.