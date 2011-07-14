Zabihullah Rafiq murder inquiry: man remanded in custody
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of a Sheffield father.
Zabihullah Rafiq, 30, died from a stab wound to the chest on 29 May, near his home on Callow Mount in Gleadless, Sheffield.
Hussan Khan Maruf, of Hampton Road, Fir Vale, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
He is due to appear before the city's crown court on 21 July.