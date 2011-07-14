Zabihullah Rafiq murder inquiry: man remanded in custody

Image caption Zabihullah Rafiq was stabbed in the chest close to his home in Sheffield

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of a Sheffield father.

Zabihullah Rafiq, 30, died from a stab wound to the chest on 29 May, near his home on Callow Mount in Gleadless, Sheffield.

Hussan Khan Maruf, of Hampton Road, Fir Vale, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear before the city's crown court on 21 July.