World's oldest football rulebook auctioned for £881,250

The world's oldest football rulebook, belonging to the first ever club Sheffield FC, has been sold at auction for £881,250.

The handwritten pamphlet from 1857 is thought to be one of the earliest instructions on the sport and was sold as part of an archive of the club.

It was sold to an anonymous bidder at auctioneer Sotheby's which described it as an important historical document.

Sheffield FC auctioned off the rulebook to raise money for the club.

The pamphlet introduces laws of the game that still exist, such as the indirect free kick, the corner kick and the use of a crossbar.

Another rule states: "Pushing with the hands is allowed but no hacking or tripping is fair under any circumstances whatsoever."