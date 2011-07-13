Parents of man killed by train fear for granddaughter

Image caption Police said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident

Parents of a man killed by a train have said they are "gravely concerned" about their three-year-old granddaughter who was also hit.

Richard Straw, 28, from Bentley, near Doncaster, was pronounced dead after being hit by a train travelling up to 100mph near Adwick station on Monday.

His daughter was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

In a statement, his parents said they were "devastated" by the death.

They said: "We are devastated by the loss of our son Richard and remain gravely concerned for the welfare of our granddaughter, who is still in a critical condition in hospital.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their help and support. This is a very difficult, sad and distressing time for us all.

"Richard was much loved by his family and friends."

The train involved was the 1035 London Kings Cross to Leeds service.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, which happened close to a foot crossing on a stretch of line between Adwick and Bentley stations.

Investigators are trying to find out how and why Mr Straw and his daughter got on to the tracks.