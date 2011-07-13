Fewer road casualties in South Yorkshire

The number of people killed or hurt on South Yorkshire's roads has fallen to its lowest level in more than 30 years.

Last year 435 people were killed or seriously injured on the county's roads compared with 530 in 2009.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue claims its campaign targeting young drivers has had an impact on the figures - the lowest since records began in 1979.

About 4,000 drivers aged 17-24 took part in Drive for Life courses being run in the county.

The course is designed to give learner drivers road safety training.

Presentations have also been given to school children, showing examples of dangerous driving and road incidents.

Jon Torn, a traffic collision reduction officer, said the prevention work it had carried out was "paying off."

He said: "Each tragedy and its subsequent human cost reminds us that we should be constantly seeking to improve, targeting our resources into the activities which have the greatest impact. We are not complacent and will continue to work hard to drive these figures down further."