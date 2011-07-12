Adwick rail death man named as Richard Straw

Image caption Transport police investigating the incident are preparing a file for the coroner

A man who died when he and his three-year-old daughter were hit by a train near Doncaster in South Yorkshire has been named by police.

Richard Straw, 28, from Bentley, near Doncaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Adwick rail station, on Monday afternoon.

His daughter was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital where her condition remained critical on Tuesday.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

The train involved was the 1035 London Kings Cross to Leeds service.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact British Transport Police, who are preparing a file for the coroner.