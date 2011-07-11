Adwick station: man dies and child critically injured on track

Image caption Investigations were being carried out at the scene of the incident

A man has died and a three-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after an incident on a railway in South Yorkshire.

British Transport Police said the accident occurred close to Adwick rail station, near Doncaster, shortly before 1230 BST.

The girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Her condition has been described as critical.

A 28-year-old man from Bentley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train involved was the 1035 Kings Cross to Leeds service and the incident has affected some rail services in the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact British Transport Police.