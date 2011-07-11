St. Lawrence church in Doncaster has lead roof stolen

Thieves have removed thousands-of-pounds worth of lead from a church roof in Hatfield, Doncaster.

The roof of the Grade I listed church of St. Lawrence has been targeted in the past but the church claim this is the biggest removal so far.

Rev Paul Wilson said the theft was "both disheartening and sickening."

Due to the building being targeted in the past, insurance pay-outs are capped at £5,000, but the church estimates repairs will cost about £100,000.

The lead on the roof is marked with a solution called SmartWater which can be seen when exposed to ultra-violet light.