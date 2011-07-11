Harmful and illegal vodka in Barnsley, warns council

People in Barnsley are being urged to check vodka they have bought because of fears over illegal copies.

A number of illicit bottles have so far been seized across the town.

Barnsley Council's regulatory services of food standards is warning people to check their purchases.

The council warns that the contents are potentially harmful and have been found to contain high level of industrial alcohol, not meant for human consumption.

The illegal bottles can be identified by their acetone smell, which is similar to that of nail varnish.

The council is asking people to get in touch if they think they may have one of the bottles.

So far illegal vodka bottles have been seized in Darfield, Wombwell and Hoyland.