Sheffield academy schools public events planned

Parents in Sheffield are being given the opportunity to have their say on academy schools.

Sheffield City Council is hosting a series of events to answer people's questions and listen to their concerns about future academies in the city.

Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children and young people's services, said it was a chance for "people put their points of view across".

The events will run throughout Sheffield for the next fortnight.

'Future parents'

Ms Drayton said: "People are very confused about it all. We felt it was really important to hold a meeting where people could ask questions."

As of July, three schools carry academy status in the city - Sheffield Springs, Sheffield Park and Parkwood Academy.

Schools are at the heart of our community Jackie Drayton, Sheffield city councillor

"Schools are at the heart of our community. they're an asset for the community," said Ms Drayton.

"This isn't just for current parents but for future parents and we need them to have a voice in this and understand what it means."

The council said speakers would attend the meeting to give different opinions on academies, both those who are for and those who are against.

Sonya Sharp, director of education at Sheffield council, will also talk about her vision for the city.

In the new academic year in September is it expected that Yewlands and Tapton will become academies, taking the total of the city's academy status schools to five.

The meetings will be held throughout the city during July, including Sheffield's Town Hall, for people who live in the south and south west area on 11 July from 1830 BST.

A meeting will be held at Longley Park College on 12 July for north and north east Sheffield from 1900 BST.

The community from east Sheffield are being invited to attend the Pakistani Muslim Centre in Darnall on 19 July from 1830 BST.