Man remanded over murder of Sheffield woman
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder a mother-of-three in South Yorkshire.
Dawn Backhouse was found with stab wounds at a house on Langsett Grove in Walkley, Sheffield on 23 June.
Ms Backhouse, 31, died on the way to hospital.
Mark Hatter, of Hammerton Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and was remanded to appear at the city's crown court on 18 July.