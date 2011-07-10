10 July 2011 Last updated at 16:03

Harry Potter marathon at Dinnington school a 'success'

About 200 pupils and staff at a South Yorkshire school have taken part in a 17-hour Harry Potter viewing marathon to raise money for charity.

The overnight event at Dinnington Comprehensive on Friday involved watching seven films back-to-back.

Teacher Dana Abdulkarim praised everyone who took part and said it was "like a giant sleepover".

Ms Abdulkarim said many of the students came in fancy dress and it was hoped they had raised more than £1,000.

She said: "It was absolutely fantastic.

"There were some hardcore amongst us who stayed up the entire time and some others had a power nap to see them through.

"We're hoping to do something similar but with a Pixar theme next year."

The money raised will go towards a school trip to Canada next year and the Sheffield Children's Hospital.

