Harry Potter marathon at Dinnington school a 'success'
About 200 pupils and staff at a South Yorkshire school have taken part in a 17-hour Harry Potter viewing marathon to raise money for charity.
The overnight event at Dinnington Comprehensive on Friday involved watching seven films back-to-back.
Teacher Dana Abdulkarim praised everyone who took part and said it was "like a giant sleepover".
Ms Abdulkarim said many of the students came in fancy dress and it was hoped they had raised more than £1,000.
She said: "It was absolutely fantastic.
"There were some hardcore amongst us who stayed up the entire time and some others had a power nap to see them through.
"We're hoping to do something similar but with a Pixar theme next year."
The money raised will go towards a school trip to Canada next year and the Sheffield Children's Hospital.