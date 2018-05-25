Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jim Booth was attacked with a claw hammer last November

A man who attacked a 96-year-old World War Two D-Day veteran with a claw hammer during a raid on his home has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Joseph Isaacs, 40, of no fixed address, attacked Jim Booth in the attack on 22 November.

Mr Booth spent nine days in hospital following the burglary at his home in Taunton, Somerset.

Isaacs had previously admitted aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm and seven counts of fraud.

He will be sentenced later.

The court heard Isaacs went to Mr Booth's home intending to obtain money as he had not eaten for days and was "starving".

He initially offered to carry out repairs to the roof, but when he was turned down he repeatedly hit the 96-year-old with a hammer and left him for dead.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Joseph Isaacs was found guilty of attempted murder

Mr Booth was hit six times on the head, as well as on the arms with the claw side of the tool, the court was told.

Between each blow Isaacs shouted "money, money, money".

Det Ch Insp James Riccio, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "It was a cowardly act and it's a miracle Mr Booth survived these horrific injuries."

Mr Booth, who joined the Royal Navy at 18, took part in one of the most secret operations of the D-Day invasion in Normandy in 1944.

He was part of a team of submariners who submerged close to Sword Beach.

On the day of the landings he and his colleagues left their craft in a fold-up canoe to shine beacons to guide the Allied landing craft safely to shore.