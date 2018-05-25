Image copyright Network Rail Image caption CCTV at Claverton level crossing monitors how people use it

A railway crossing used by hundreds of day trippers is having miniature stop lights installed following reports of five "near misses" last year.

During the summer up to 800 people a day use Claverton level crossing near Bath to get to Warleigh Weir, a popular wild swimming and picnic destination.

The line also sees around 95 trains a day, travelling up to 70mph (112kmph).

Daniel Collins, from Network Rail, said: "The level crossing in itself is safe if used in the correct manner."

According to GWR, Claverton level crossing has a "large number of users" and "frequent passenger and freight trains", which use horns between 6:00 and 23:59 to warn people crossing.

Last year, however, five incidents of "near misses with trains" were recorded at the level crossing between the end of May and the beginning of July.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Last summer, five incidents of "near misses with trains" were recorded at the busy level crossing

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Distractions such as mobile phones and headphones have been blamed for the majority of near miss incidents

Image copyright Geograph Rick Crowley Image caption Up to 800 people a day in the summer use the level crossing to get to Warleigh Weir, a popular wild swimming and picnic destination

Mr Collins, said distractions such as mobile phones and headphones were to blame for the majority of incidents.

"Warleigh Weir is a known location for swimmers and we see upwards of 800 people walking across taking their boats, their bikes, using their phones, perhaps drinking and this puts a risk to the users of the level crossing," he said.

"The level crossing in itself is safe if used in the correct manner but those distractions can affect people's judgement."

The new miniature stop light system which will let people know when it is safe to cross, is due to be complete by this weekend.