Image caption Georgia Bryant was told all treatment for her leukaemia had failed

A woman who raised tens of thousands of pounds for a cancer charity is now fundraising to save her own life.

Georgia Bryant, from Somerset, found out she had leukaemia in September but, following a bone marrow transplant, was told all treatment had failed.

In 2016, she raised £65,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust by crowdfunding and hosting events after her friend died.

The 28-year-old and her family are now hoping to raise £150,000 for treatment not available to her on the NHS.

On Wednesday, a "Pounds for Porge" campaign was launched online, which has already managed to raise nearly £50,000.

Ms Bryant, known as Porge, has endured "non-stop" treatment since being diagnosed last year, according to her family.

'Glimmer of hope'

Despite responding well to a bone marrow transplant, her sister Lottie Bryant said the "star patient" was recently told her leukaemia had returned.

"It was a big shock because she'd been doing so well," she said.

"But it's back and it's worse and basically the hospital has said that she's received the best, most aggressive treatment available."

Told she only had "glimmer of hope" of survival, Ms Bryant is now trying to raise the funds she needs to "urgently" take part in a clinical trial in London.

Lottie added: "She is just a bit overwhelmed, she can't quite believe how generous people are being."

Porge's teammates at the Chew Valley Cats Women's Rugby Club said it was important to fundraise for her as she had "done a lot for other families".

"She is absolutely an amazing person who puts her all into everything," they said in a statement.

"We want to give it back to her and show her what she means to us."