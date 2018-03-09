Taunton £18m motorway upgrade approved

Image copyright Somerset County Council Image caption The motorway upgrade will see a new roundabout near the park and ride site at Henlade

An £18m upgrade of the M5 motorway junction at Taunton is set to go ahead.

The scheme secured planning approval on Thursday at Somerset County Council's regulation committee and a contract will be put to tender in the summer.

The roundabout at junction 25 will be enlarged, the eastern exit will be widened and a roundabout for a new business park will be built at Henlade.

The plans have been developed alongside the A358 road widening scheme from Ilminster to Taunton.

The project is to receive £12.9m funding from the Local Enterprise Fund (LEF), Taunton Deane Borough Council, Highways England, and developer contributions.

Junction 25 is the main route into Taunton and also links to the A303 via the A358.

Cabinet member for highways, John Woodman, said the decision was "a significant milestone and great news for the thousands of motorists who use Junction 25 every day".

"It is also great news for Somerset's business community, with these plans being integral to unlocking nearby land for development.

"The hard work now continues and we'll be hoping to see diggers in the ground by this time next year," he added.