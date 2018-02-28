Image caption Jim Booth spent nine days in hospital

A man is to stand trial for attempted murder over an alleged hammer attack on a 96-year-old Royal Navy veteran during a raid on his home.

Joseph Isaacs, 40, admitted aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the attack on Jim Booth in November.

Appearing in court via video link, Isaacs also admitted seven counts of fraud for using Mr Booth's bank card.

But he denied attempted murder and is due to stand trial on 21 May.

Mr Booth spent nine days in Musgrove Park Hospital following the burglary at his home in Gipsy Lane on 22 November.

'Enormously uplifted'

According to the charges, Isaacs, of no fixed address, entered Mr Booth's home with a hammer to steal a bank card and cheque book, which he then used over the course of two days.

Judge David Ticehurst told Isaacs he would remain in custody until his trial, which is expected to last three days.

Mr Booth's family said he had been "enormously uplifted" by cards and messages, including one from a little boy who anonymously sent his £5 Christmas money.

Mr Booth, who joined the Navy at 18, was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the waters off Normandy to scout the beaches during World War Two.

On D-Day, he climbed into a fold-up canoe and shone a beacon out to sea to guide Allied craft safely to shore.