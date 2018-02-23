Image copyright Catherine Wells-Burr family Image caption Catherine Wells-Burr was murdered in order to claim an insurance policy

The family of a murdered Somerset woman have said her killers will be "getting away with murder" if they serve the remainder of their sentences in Poland.

Rafal Nowak, Tadevsz Dmytryszyn and Anna Lagwinowicz were jailed for 32 years for killing Catherine Wells-Burr.

All three applied to be transferred but only Nowak was successful in 2015. Lagwinowicz and Dmytryszyn are now trying again.

Ms Wells-Burr's parents said if they go back their sentences could be cut.

The body of Ms Wells-Burr was found in her burnt-out car at a countryside beauty spot near Ilminster, Somerset, in 2012.

Nowak had plotted her murder with his ex-girlfriend and her uncle in order to claim a life insurance policy.

He smothered the 23-year-old as she slept at their home in Chard, and Lagwinowicz and Dmytryszyn disposed of the body.

Image caption Anna Lagwinowicz and Tadevsz Dmytryszyn have applied to serve their sentences in Poland

Ms Wells-Burr's father Phil said the Polish courts would not accept Lagwinowicz and Dmytryszyn's minimum 32 year sentence as they "didn't actually murder Catherine".

"So if they do go back for a lesser sentence that will make a mockery of our justice system," he said.

"We're going to fight until they get the minimum term they deserve. They're trying to get away with murder."

Ms Wells-Burr's mother Jayne said she does not understand why they are "going through it again".

"We try to rebuild our lives after such a horrific and horrendous crime committed against our daughter and it opens up all our old wounds again," she said.

Image caption Phil and Jayne Wells-Burr said the Polish courts would not accept Lagwinowicz and Dmytryszyn's minimum term

Marcus Fysh, the MP for Yeovil, said he was supporting the family and has set up a meeting with the justice secretary.

The Ministry of Justice has previously said the UK had a prison transfer arrangement with Poland and it was committed to seeing more offenders serve sentences in their home country.

But in a statement it said it "works closely with foreign governments to seek guarantees that offenders will face tough sentences, because justice must be served either in the UK or abroad".