Image caption Residents risk being reported to the police if they abuse traffic wardens.

Traffic wardens in a seaside town have had to put up with "vile" abuse including being punched, spat at and pelted with eggs.

North Somerset Council began enforcing parking restrictions in Weston-Super-Mare in April.

But it has led to a rise in abuse directed towards wardens.

In one incident, motorists attempted to lift a warden over a sea wall which has a 4.5m (15ft) drop on the other side, the council said.

"He was only saved by another officer being in close proximity," said Alan Taylor, parking services manager for North Somerset Council.

The authority is now threatening to bring in police.

'Common sense'

James Bowden, of the Weston Parking Action Group, said he disapproved of any abuse towards traffic wardens.

But he said people in the town were frustrated with the way regulations were being enforced.

He has called for more "common sense" along with more information for residents.

"The real problem is with the business owners," he said. "Loading bays are a pretty grey area.

"We've got taxi drivers trying to help old ladies out of Marks and Spencer and they're being ticketed.

"Are they parked illegally? I suppose they are. But a little bit of common sense would go a long way."