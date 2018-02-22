Taunton park death: Man charged with murder
- 22 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a park in Somerset.
Heather Jordan, 34, had been the victim of an assault. Her body was discovered in Lyngford Park, Taunton, on Sunday morning.
Detectives have charged 52-year-old Martin Corns, of Denmark Terrace in the town, with murder and he remains in police custody.
He will appear before magistrates in Taunton on Friday.