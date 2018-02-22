Somerset

Taunton park death: Man charged with murder

  • 22 February 2018
Police cordon in Lyngford Park
Image caption Heather Jordan's body was found in Lyngford Park on Sunday morning

A man has been accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a park in Somerset.

Heather Jordan, 34, had been the victim of an assault. Her body was discovered in Lyngford Park, Taunton, on Sunday morning.

Detectives have charged 52-year-old Martin Corns, of Denmark Terrace in the town, with murder and he remains in police custody.

He will appear before magistrates in Taunton on Friday.

