Man held over death of woman Taunton park
- 19 February 2018
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a park in Somerset.
The woman was found in Lyngford Park, Taunton, on Sunday morning. Her death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
An area between the skate park and Brook Green Nursery remains cordoned off.
The arrested man is in his 50s and from Taunton, Avon & Somerset Police said. A post-mortem examination into the cause of her death is due to take place.