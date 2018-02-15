Man guilty of stab murder of Tashan Corpe in Bath
- 15 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 27-year-old from Bath.
Tashan Corpe was stabbed in the chest at his home in the Foxhill area of the city, in August 2017.
Josh Farnham, 30, of Odd Down in Bath, will be sentenced on Monday.
A 42-year-old woman, Rachael Smith, was found guilty of assisting an offender and will also be sentenced next week. Both were convicted at Bristol Crown Court.