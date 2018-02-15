Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Tashan Corpe was stabbed to death in his home on Sunday 13 August 2017

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 27-year-old from Bath.

Tashan Corpe was stabbed in the chest at his home in the Foxhill area of the city, in August 2017.

Josh Farnham, 30, of Odd Down in Bath, will be sentenced on Monday.

A 42-year-old woman, Rachael Smith, was found guilty of assisting an offender and will also be sentenced next week. Both were convicted at Bristol Crown Court.