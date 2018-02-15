Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Dominic Lacey admitted the manslaughter of Joe Pearce

A man who stabbed another man to death during an argument has been jailed for eight years and nine months.

Dominic Lacey, 22, attacked Joseph Pearce at a house on Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea last July.

A post-mortem examination found the 40-year-old died from a knife wound to the chest.

Lacey, of no fixed address, admitted manslaughter at a previous hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Joseph Pearce, 40, from Burnham-on-Sea died from a single stab wound to the chest

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "On the day of the incident a disagreement broke out between Joe and Dominic Lacey and during the ensuing fracas, Joe was stabbed once in the chest and tragically died at the scene.

"Lacey's decision to use a knife during this incident resulted in catastrophic consequences and he will have to suffer the consequences of his impulsive action."

In a statement, Joe's family said: "Joe's untimely death has left his whole family devastated. He was a much loved son, father, brother, nephew and friend to so many people.

"No matter what the sentence is, it will never bring Joe back."