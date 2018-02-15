Somerset

Man jailed for fatal stabbing in Burnham-on-Sea

  • 15 February 2018
Dominic Lacey Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Dominic Lacey admitted the manslaughter of Joe Pearce

A man who stabbed another man to death during an argument has been jailed for eight years and nine months.

Dominic Lacey, 22, attacked Joseph Pearce at a house on Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea last July.

A post-mortem examination found the 40-year-old died from a knife wound to the chest.

Lacey, of no fixed address, admitted manslaughter at a previous hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Joseph Pearce, 40, from Burnham-on-Sea died from a single stab wound to the chest

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "On the day of the incident a disagreement broke out between Joe and Dominic Lacey and during the ensuing fracas, Joe was stabbed once in the chest and tragically died at the scene.

"Lacey's decision to use a knife during this incident resulted in catastrophic consequences and he will have to suffer the consequences of his impulsive action."

In a statement, Joe's family said: "Joe's untimely death has left his whole family devastated. He was a much loved son, father, brother, nephew and friend to so many people.

"No matter what the sentence is, it will never bring Joe back."
Image caption Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a house on Churchill Close in Burnham-on-Sea last July

