Image caption Health workers gathered outside the meeting to protest against the plans

Plans to close two thirds of Somerset's children's centres have been unanimously agreed by councillors.

Cabinet members met at county hall in Taunton to agree the plans, which form part of a shake-up of family services.

About 40 protesters, including health visitors and school nurses, gathered outside the building ahead of the meeting.

The Unite union, which organised the demonstration, said the changes risked "wrecking a great service".

Under phase one of the council's reorganisation plans, 24 Sure Start centres will be replaced with eight "family centres" which will co-ordinate work in the surrounding areas.

The remaining 16 buildings are expected to be used by nurseries.

'Hidden agenda'

Councillors are also being asked to agree in principle the transfer of health visitors and school nurses from the NHS to the county council.

In a letter to the authority, health visitors expressed "heartfelt concerns" about the changes which would bring them under the umbrella of a new council-run Family Support Service.

Unite, which represents the majority of the 200 affected staff, said it suspected a "hidden agenda of cost-cutting" was behind the changes.

Somerset County Council's cabinet member for children, Frances Nicholson, said there had been a "misconception" that the children's centre closures would result in a reduction in services.