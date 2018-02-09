Image caption The M5 is shut between Taunton and Wellington - a 6.4m (10km) stretch

One person has died in a crash on the M5 in Somerset which has resulted in both carriageways being shut.

Three cars were involved in the collision, according to Avon and Somerset Police, which happened shortly before 07:00 GMT.

The motorway has been closed between junctions 25 for Taunton and 26 for Wellington.

"Officers are on the scene dealing with the incident but the road is likely to be shut for some time," police said.

Some 15 paramedic crews were deployed, according to South Western Ambulance Service, "including ambulances, rapid response vehicles and two air ambulances".

Highways England said the air ambulance had landed on one of the carriageways.

"Traffic caught within the southbound closure is now being turned from the rear of the queue," said a spokesperson.

At the scene: Andy Bennett, BBC Somerset

I am on the Stoke Road bridge, over the M5, which has been shut to traffic by police.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway.

I can see they are turning around traffic which is now being sent north on the southbound carriageway.

The police are on the scene dealing with the incident and the subsequent traffic problems in the area.