Police have charged a 35-year-old man with murder following the death of a woman who they say was struck by a car.

The hit-and-run happened in Highbridge, in Somerset, at about 02:20 GMT on Saturday.

Police named the woman as 34-year-old Laura Biss.

Christopher Harris, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with death by dangerous driving.

Laura Bliss's body was found by a member of the public, on the B3139 Burnham Road, in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers said initial findings of a post-mortem examination showed the woman may have died of a head injury.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said "We would particularly like to hear from drivers of any cars with dashcams that may have driven along Burnham Road around the time of the incident."