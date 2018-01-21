A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died following a hit-and-run collision.

Police said the woman, in her 30s, was struck by a car which failed to stop in Burnham Road, Highbridge, Somerset, at about 02:20 GMT on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers said initial findings of a post-mortem examination show the woman may have died of a head injury.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said they believed the woman had been walking along Burnham Road at the time of the collision.

He said: "Her body was found in the road by a member of the public who alerted the police.

"We would particularly like to hear from drivers of any cars with dashcams which may have driven along Burnham Road around the time of the incident."