Image caption Rob Venner said his company had donated a portion of its fees to help launch the campaign

A livestock market has launched a fundraising campaign to set up a health room to give farmers the chance to talk about their physical and mental health.

Sedgemoor Auction Centre in Somerset wants to employ a nurse for farmers "to drop in on" at the weekly auction.

Rob Venner, from auctioneers Greenslade Taylor Hunt, said farmers were "generally not good at going to the doctor" so this could make it easier.

He said the health room would be run by a NHS nurse and open every Saturday.

Mr Venner said: "Farmers generally aren't good at going to the doctor. They always leave it to the last minute and when you see a farmer in a doctor's surgery - it is generally closely followed by the undertaker, so we're trying to avoid that.

"So if they're not feeling too good, if they've got a bit of a twinge, they can just pop in, see the nurse and hopefully let's get things sorted earlier."

Image caption Dairy farmer Donald Arscott said the health room was a "wonderful idea"

Dairy farmer Donald Arscott said: "I was unfortunate enough to go down with prostate cancer, nearly six years ago.

"And believe you me it's nice when there's someone to talk to, and to have a centre here at the market is a wonderful idea."