Image copyright Westover Green Community School Image caption The 14-place facility at Westover Green Community School will cater for 14 students

A new support centre for young people with autism has opened at a Somerset school as part of a £2.3m local authority investment.

The 14-place facility at Westover Green Community School in Bridgwater cost £700,000.

The centre includes a sensory room, calm room and kitchen area, as well as two large classrooms.

Similar units are due to open at Holway Park and Heathfield Community schools in Taunton later in the year.

In total, the new centres will create 48 places for primary and secondary schoolchildren with educational needs.

Executive head of Westover Green Community School, Heather Good, said: "The children are able to access mainstream classes for many lessons and also receive specialised support in a calm setting when necessary. The expertise of the centre staff will also enable us to support local schools with outreach work.

"We are a highly inclusive school so we are delighted to be able to welcome pupils to join our new centre."

Somerset County Council's Francis Nicholson added: "Ensuring that these children have the best possible access to mainstream education is vital to their ongoing development.

"Providing these new centres is one part of our support for children with special educational needs and is an important example of our ongoing commitment to all Somerset children."