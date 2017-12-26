Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

The woman suffered a serious leg injury in the collision on 14 December in High Street, Yatton at about 17:10 GMT.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died a week later on 21 December.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were "keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time of the incident who may have information".