Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption The lack of effort put into creating 'Pulled Pork' wowed the judges of the Turnip Prize

Pulled Pork has been named the best entry in a spoof art award, the Turnip Prize - a not so artistic interpretation of the Turner Prize.

The toy tractor pulling a plastic pig is the work of artist Chris P Bacon.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux said entries which took "the least amount of effort possible to create" were encouraged.

He added the competition, run from a Somerset pub, attracted a "record number of crap entries from around the world".

Image caption The six finalists vied for the coveted top prize - an actual turnip

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption The artist who created 'Minnie Driver' is probably teed off that it didn't win

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption These 'Fake Nudes' have nothing to hide

Image copyright Trevor Prideaux Image caption 'Northern Soul' tried to get a foothold but the competition was too strong