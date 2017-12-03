Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Willoughby Hedge lay-by on Saturday afternoon

Eleven people, including six children, were found locked in the back of a lorry in a lay-by.

Firefighters cut the locks after police were called to reports of banging from inside the vehicle, which was parked at Willoughby Hedge on the A303 at West Knoyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Home Office said immigration enforcement officers found 10 Iraqi nationals and one Afghan national.

Police said the driver was helping with inquiries but had not been arrested.

A force spokesman said the adults found in the lorry were being kept in custody overnight and would be handed to Home Office officials on Monday.

"We are currently working with colleagues from the Home Office Immigration Department as our inquiries progress," a spokesman said.

"Where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them," a Home Office spokeswoman added.