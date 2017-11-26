Image copyright Somerset County Gazette Image caption Jim Booth remains in hospital after the alleged attack on Wednesday

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary and the attempted murder of a great-grandfather seriously injured in a suspected claw hammer attack.

D-Day veteran, Jim Booth, 96, was attacked at his home in Gipsy Lane, Taunton, on Wednesday, and remains in hospital.

Joseph Isaacs, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Mr Isaacs is due to appear at Taunton Deane Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Booth was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the waters off Normandy to scout the beaches during World War Two.

His family described him as an "exceptional person" and a "legend", adding: "He is, and always has been, our own family hero."