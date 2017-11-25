Image copyright Somerset County Gazette Image caption Jim Booth is growing "a little stronger each day", his family say

A great-grandfather who was attacked with a claw hammer in a suspected distraction burglary is facing a "long process of recovery", his family say.

D-Day veteran Jim Booth, 96, was left with "serious injuries" after he was attacked by a cold caller asking if he needed any work doing to his house, in Taunton, Somerset.

In a statement, his family said they shared well-wishers' feelings of "shock, incomprehension and outrage".

A 39-year-old man has been arrested.

He is being held by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Mr Booth was attacked on Wednesday after he told a cold caller, who had knocked on his front door, that he did not require any work on his house.

In a statement, his children said: "Countless friends, neighbours, members of the community and even strangers, have expressed their shock, incomprehension and outrage.

"We acknowledge and share those feelings."

'Our family hero'

However, they said Mr Booth was "not easily defeated and he grows a little stronger each day".

"Our father is an exceptional person of whom we are all immensely proud.

"He is the head of the family, a dearly loved father to his four children and adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he's simply known as 'The Legend.'

"He is, and always has been, our own family hero."

They said Mr Booth had been the victim of a "vicious and cowardly attack" and paid tribute to police officers who have worked "tirelessly" on the case.

"We are all now focused on the long process of recovery, which will be helped by the love and support of all those around him," they added.

Mr Booth was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the waters off Normandy to scout the beaches, during World War Two.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were treating the attack as part of a distraction burglary.