A 96-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a claw hammer in a suspected distraction burglary.

The attack on Wednesday happened after the man was asked by a cold caller if he needed any work doing to his Taunton house, Avon and Somerset Police said.

When he refused, he was attacked, leaving him with serious injuries.

The man raised the alarm with his neighbour before being taken to hospital.

Officers said it was not yet clear if anything had been taken from the house but they were treating the attack as part of a distraction burglary.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio from Avon and Somerset Police said: "It's hard to imagine how anyone could attack a 96-year-old man in his own home, and I believe there will be people who have knowledge about who was responsible.

"This was a vicious and sickening attack, and we've launched a full-scale investigation to find the person who did it."

He added: "Offences of this magnitude are rare but I'd like to assure residents that we're using all necessary resources to investigate this crime."

The attacker was described as being in his mid-30s, white, clean-shaven, with an athletic build and had dark hair.

He had been wearing dark clothing and jeans.