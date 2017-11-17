Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption About one third of the UK's police forces use spit hoods

Avon and Somerset Police will introduce controversial spit hoods from January.

The force said figures showed one in six assaults against officers since April involved spitting, and the hoods - placed over the suspect's head - could prevent the spread of disease.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Cullen said spitting was a "degrading assault" that could have a "lasting psychological impact".

Campaign group Liberty has called the hoods "primitive" and "cruel".

The transparent mesh fabric hoods are used to prevent those arrested from spitting or biting officers.

In November, a BBC freedom of information request found they were used by 17 of the 49 UK police forces.

Mr Cullen said: "The increase in reports of spitting against our officers has convinced us that we need spit guards to protect ourselves. Each day we face being spat at, putting us at risk of HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis.

"We believe our officers should have the right kit to do their job and this includes spit guards. We also hope their introduction will deter people from spitting at police officers in the first place."

A spit hood will only be used when an officer's body-worn camera is switched on and all use will be recorded. This data will be made public.

The Police and Crime Commissioner will also conduct quarterly reviews of the use of the devices.

Vince Howard, of Avon and Somerset Police Federation, added: "This is a protection and prevention measure and we welcome the support offered by the constabulary in making this equipment available."