Three hundred jobs are to be cut by Bath and North East Somerset Council as part of £16m savings over the next two years.

The authority said it is due to government funding cuts and a rising demand for social services.

Staff have been informed that 15% of jobs will be lost from a workforce of 2,000 by 2020.

Tim Warren, leader of the Conservative-run authority, said: "It's going to be a smaller council."

Mr Warren said the council had already saved £27m with "minimal impact on front line services".

"However, we have to prioritise what we do in the future while putting residents first and ensuring front line services are protected as far as possible," he said.

"Clearly this will mean some very difficult choices. We see the local area forums as a key element to help us meet these challenges.

"I recognise that this will have an impact on staff, and these changes will be managed with care and attention."

'Serious effect'

Mr Warren added the authority aimed to achieve the headcount reduction through voluntary redundancies and natural wastage, but also anticipated compulsory redundancies.

Former leader of the local Labour Party John Bull said: "It's a result of the government's imposition of austerity, and we very much regret the job cuts and the services that will be greatly reduced.

"It will have a serious effect on peoples lives."

In a statement the authority said it needs to "close a growing funding gap, due in part to the increasing demand and rising cost for adult and children social care".