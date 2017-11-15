Image caption Just Good Tattoos had only been open for 11 days when it was attacked

Two men have been charged with starting a fire at a tattoo parlour in Bath 11 days after it opened.

The men are accused of an arson attack at Just Good Tattoos on 9 August. They are also charged with a similar offence at Morris' barbers in Saltford.

Michael Graham Warman, 38, of Upper Weston, Bath and Liam Joseph Waugh, 29, from Bishopsworth, have been remanded in custody.

A pre-trial hearing is set for 22 November.

Tattoo artist Marcus Kuhn said he set up the shop using his life savings. He had recently returned to the UK after 32 years in the United States, due to his father being ill.

A crowdfunding appeal on the GoFundMe website raised £9,669 towards repairing the shop.