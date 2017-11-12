King's Bruton housemaster's roof collapse shuts A359
- 12 November 2017
Part of the roof of a prestigious boarding school building has collapsed closing a stretch of road in Somerset.
The housemaster's roof fell in at the £10,000 per term King's Bruton School, shutting part of the A359.
The road - known as The Plox - will remain closed to traffic while repairs are carried out.
The school said no-one was hurt by the damage and they were "operating as normal".
The boarding and day school educates 340 boys and girls aged between 13 and 18.
SEE PICS. Plox (A359) outside @KingsBruton closed tomorrow (Sunday). Partial roof collapse on the Housemaster’s home at @KSBOldHouse. Essential safety & repair work required.— King's Bruton (@KingsBruton) November 11, 2017
Nobody hurt. @KingsBruton 100% functioning. Thanks to Estates Dept & local officials for help & support. pic.twitter.com/QOPYfO3A9T
End of Twitter post by @KingsBruton