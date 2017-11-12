Somerset

King's Bruton housemaster's roof collapse shuts A359

  • 12 November 2017
  • From the section Somerset
King's Bruton school Image copyright Google
Image caption The school said it expected the road to be closed all day for "essential safety and repair work"

Part of the roof of a prestigious boarding school building has collapsed closing a stretch of road in Somerset.

The housemaster's roof fell in at the £10,000 per term King's Bruton School, shutting part of the A359.

The road - known as The Plox - will remain closed to traffic while repairs are carried out.

The school said no-one was hurt by the damage and they were "operating as normal".

The boarding and day school educates 340 boys and girls aged between 13 and 18.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites