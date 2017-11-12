Image copyright Google Image caption The school said it expected the road to be closed all day for "essential safety and repair work"

Part of the roof of a prestigious boarding school building has collapsed closing a stretch of road in Somerset.

The housemaster's roof fell in at the £10,000 per term King's Bruton School, shutting part of the A359.

The road - known as The Plox - will remain closed to traffic while repairs are carried out.

The school said no-one was hurt by the damage and they were "operating as normal".

The boarding and day school educates 340 boys and girls aged between 13 and 18.