A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the attack in the Monmouth Road and Sherwell Close area of Yeovil at about 22:00 GMT on Monday, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said a full investigation was ongoing.

It was "an extremely serious assault on a teenage boy" said Det Insp Lee Jones.