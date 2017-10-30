Image copyright Google Image caption Westfest took place at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet

A man in his 20s has been found dead in the road after a music festival in Somerset.

Police were called to reports of a body on the A37 in Shepton Mallet at 05:50 GMT on Sunday.

It is believed he was fatally injured in a collision after leaving Westfest at the Bath and West Showground.

Officers are keen to speak to a number of people who stopped between 05:00 and 06:00 and saw the man before emergency services arrived on the scene.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We believe several cars may have stopped, including a white car being driven by a man and another car containing at least three women."

The identity of the man has not yet been released.