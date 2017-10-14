Image caption The event was last held in Somerset in 2011

Ploughmen and women have descended on a village in Somerset for the British National Ploughing Championships and Country Festival.

More than 260 local champions from across the UK are taking part in various classes over the weekend in a field near Bishops Lydeard.

Classes include conventional and reversible ploughing, vintage trailing, hydraulic and classic ploughing.

Heavy horses and a range of vintage and modern tractors are all being utilised.

The event was last held in the county six years ago.

Some of the winners will represent the UK in next year's World and European Ploughing Championships, held in a different country each year.

The Society of Ploughmen's John Hill said: "We are so pleased to be coming back to Somerset this year as the welcome we had when we were here in 2011 was second to none."