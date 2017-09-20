Image caption Wells Cathedral officials allowed filming after reading the Hellboy story

Church officials have defended their decision to allow the latest Hellboy movie to be filmed inside Wells Cathedral.

The film involves a comic book superhero with a back story including Nazism and the occult.

Some worshippers have criticised the decision to allow the 900-year-old building to host the filming.

However, officials said the film was a classic story of good versus evil.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has been involved in the filming at the cathedral.

Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption The previous Hellboy film was released nearly a decade ago in 2008

The decision has proved controversial. Pamela Eagan who lives opposite the building said she was horrified.

"For heavens's sake. Are we losing sight of what this was built for?" she said.

"I have to say I am surprised and shocked."

In a statement, cathedral officials said they realised the decision might cause concern, but allowed filming after looking further into the story.

They said the superhero's true nature was that of a defender against the forces of darkness, in an eternal battle of good against evil.

The cathedral did not say how much they were paid for filming to take place.