Police inspector 'lied' at inquest of cell death victim

Image copyright PA Image caption A narrative verdict was recorded at James Herbert's inquest in April 2013

A police inspector "knowingly lied" at the inquest of a man who died following a cardiac arrest while in custody, a misconduct hearing has been told.

Temporary Inspector Justin French was the duty incident manager at Yeovil police station when James Herbert, 25, was brought into custody in June 2010.

Mr Herbert had been being detained under the Mental Health Act in Wells city centre.

The misconduct hearing at Portishead police headquarters continues.

'Violent and volatile'

It was told Mr French initially recorded in his pocket notebook that he had heard Mr Herbert "shouting" in the police van through his radio.

But in three later accounts, he claimed he had heard Mr Herbert "shouting, screaming and kicking out in the police van" and being "violent and volatile" during the journey.

The data recovery engineer, who had taken the NRG-1 drug, was restrained before being left naked in his police cell, where he was later found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at Yeovil District Hospital.

Opening the case against Mr French, Robert Talalay said the experienced officer and former Royal Marine had "knowingly lied" to the coroner in a statement and in evidence.

He said Mr French was at the police station when the former public schoolboy was brought in and his knowledge of his behaviour came from what he overheard on the radio and from other officers.

Mr French's first account is not alleged to be incorrect or exaggerated, unlike later accounts, Mr Talalay told the hearing.

He said: "There's no way he could have provided accurately that Mr Herbert was kicking, head banging and screaming as he does in these later accounts because that information would not have been available to him at the time.

"These later accounts were provided knowingly incorrectly and dishonestly."