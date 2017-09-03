Somerset

Dene Barton Hospital staff suspended after patient complaint

  • 3 September 2017
Dene Barton Community Hospital Image copyright Google
Image caption The unit provides rehabilitation for people with diseases, trauma, or disorders of the nervous system

Several members of staff have been suspended at a community hospital in Somerset.

Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Dene Barton Community Hospital near Taunton, said an investigation was being carried out.

It confirmed "a number of staff" in the rehabilitation ward were suspended after a complaint from a patient.

The 39-bed unit provides rehabilitation care for people with diseases, trauma or disorders of the nervous system.

